Wichita and Sedgwick County Fire departments consider merger

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – There is a new move to join the Wichita and Sedgwick County Fire Departments.

The idea is something that has been in the works for a few years now, some of the benefits mentioned are cost savings and efficiencies when responding to calls.

Today, veteran firefighter Brad Crisp was named Deputy County Fire Chief for Sedgwick County Fire District One.

He will be leading a review of county fire services and the feasibility of consolidating the two departments.

Sedgwick County has nine fire stations while the city of Wichita has 22.

Officials say this effort won’t be a quick one.

“They say the devil’s in the details, and for us, the operation piece of working together is the easy part,” says Doug Williams, Sedwick County Fire Chief . “The hard part is actually digging into all the surrounding difficulties.”

Officials say that money can be saved by having one training area for both departments.

The expect to have a firm answer on if the consolidation is possible in about 24 months.