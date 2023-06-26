WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Animal Action League is hosting Barks, Boots & BBQ, their biggest fundraiser of the summer, from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, at Hidden Lakes Venue, 537 W. MacArthur Rd.

WAAL says the event is to raise money for the Pets of Life program, which is designed to help keep the animals of Planeview in good homes, out of the shelters and give their owners access to free pet resources when available.

Marc Baker & Untamed Country will be performing live. Matt’s Meats will be serving pulled pork sandwiches.

There will be games, competitions, pony rides, an ice cream sundae bar, adoptable dogs and more!

Children under two are free. Tickets for children aged two to 10 are $12.50. Tickets for Adults are $25.

To purchase a ticket, click here.

Personal pets will not be allowed at the event.