WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Animal Action League hosted a pet CPR and first aid class. It was their second one.

Those who signed up were able to learn about common emergencies with pets, what to do with lacerations and checking their general health.

Attendees were also able to put what they learned to test on animal mannequins.

“You want to be able to react and help them out. You’re their number one resource in the event of an emergency or their first line of defense until you can get them to your veteran, so educating people on the best way to handle those situations can only benefit them and their pets,” said Hodes Veterinary Health Center Lead Nurse Morgan Darter.

A volunteer with the Wichita Animal Shelter recommends pet owners have a first aid kit ready if an emergency were to occur.