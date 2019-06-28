Wichita Animal Action League to house domestic violence victims and pets

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita pet owners trying to escape a bad situation now have options to get out.

The Wichita Animal Action League is partnering with local domestic violence shelters and the VA hospital to help owners.

WAAL will now house domestic violence victims and veterans’ pets free of charge while they get help.

“So what we’ll be doing is boarding those animals in an undisclosed location and taking care of them,” said Sarah Coffman, executive director of WAAL.

Coffmnan says the organizaion will even be providing all of their veterinary care at their expense, and all of their daily care food, flea, tick, heartworm medication.