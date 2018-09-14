Wichita Animal Shelter experiences overflow of animals, needs adopters Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Wichita Animal Shelter has put out a plea for animal adopters or fosters.

The shelter said it's experienced a large increase of dogs and cats.

"We have been extremely busy this week. We have had an extreme overflow of animals and I really can't tell you why," said the Commander of Wichita Animal Services Lt. Brian Sigman,

Sigman said nearly all of the 80 general population cages are full.

"Right now, we have a lot of animals that just need to find some homes," Sigman said.

He said he and his staff along with local rescue groups are doing what they can to work through the increase in animals, but it hasn't been easy.

"We are just kind of working as a team, trying to come up with a resolution for it because the last thing we want to do is have to put down a lot of animals," Sigman said.

"No one wants to see these dogs put down. They are just as upset as we are," said Beauties and Beasts Inc. volunteer Kasey Breidenthal.

Breidenthal said the local rescues are also in a difficult spot. A majority of them are out of space.

Beauties and Beasts has about 150 dogs and 75 cats in its care.

"We are full. We are at a point where we don't have any more fosters open. Our boarding facility is full, so we are having to say no which is a position we don't like to be in," Breidenthal said. "It's a really tough place to be in because there is nowhere for these dogs to go."

Sigman said if the shelter doesn't start to clear out in the next few days, animal services will be forced to put up to 25 animals on the euthanization list.

"Our hopes are that the public will see that and they will decide to come in and take a look at the animals that we do have available," he said.

Click here and enter Wichita's zip code into the site to view some of the available animals.