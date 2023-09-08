WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Animal Shelter is facing backlash after euthanizing 12 dogs by mistake.

The Kansas Humane Society had already vetted two puppies to come over to their building from the Wichita Animal Shelter for an opportunity to be adopted. One of them had already been tagged to go to a local animal rescue.

Lieutenant Derek Purcell oversees the shelter. He did not want to go on camera but told me only five of the 17 dogs were at immediate risk of being put down.

Jordan Bani-Younes, KHS director of communications, is unsure why they were not contacted before the decision was made.

“This should have never happened. It makes everyone on our staff extremely upset,” said Bani-Younes.

Maryssa Reed had been checking in on a dog that she helped rescue. The dog had been found on the street. She had planned on helping with the dog’s adoption from the KHS.

Reed said the dog, named John Doe, had been deemed to have served his “stray hold” and was cleared to be transferred to the KHS for possible adoption. She only learned of her potential new pet’s death through a social media post from the animal rescue. The animal rescue had arrived to pick up their tagged dog when they learned both had been put down.

“People were coming through with purchases for their pets, and every time I was ringing up some dog food, or pee pee pads or toys, I breaking into tears break it was heartbreaking,” said Reed.

She told me that she wants those responsible held accountable.

Wichita Police Department to conduct investigation

Late Friday evening, the Wichita Police Department addressed the incident. Chief Joe Sullivan has directed the Professional Standards Bureau to conduct an internal investigation so that appropriate action may be taken.

The involved employee has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

“If the investigation reveals that WPD policies, procedures or expectations were not followed,

appropriate personnel action will be taken,” said WPD in a news release.

WPD has also issued an apology to the community:

“The Department apologizes for the pain or confusion this incident may have caused to

individuals in our community. What is most unfortunate about this event is that the

individuals and rescue organizations we rely on were affected greatly. WPD is working hard

to ensure operations within the Wichita Animal Shelter meet or exceed recognized

standards of care.”