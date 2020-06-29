Wichita announces Fourth of July related closures, hours

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In observance of Independence Day, City of Wichita facilities will be closed and/or have special hours per below:
Closed Friday, Jul. 3: City Hall, neighborhood resource centers, Wichita Public Library locations, Park & Recreation centers, Great Plains Nature Center, CityArts, Century II administrative offices, Wichita TIX box office, Transit administrative offices, Environmental Health office, WATER Center and Brooks Landfill
Closed Saturday, Jul. 4: Wichita Public Library locations, Park & Recreation centers, Great Plains Nature Center, Old Cowtown Museum, Wichita Art Museum, CityArts, Mid-America All-Indian Center, Century II administrative offices, Wichita TIX box office, Transit administrative offices, Brooks Landfill, Animal Shelter and Botanica
Closed Sunday, Jul. 5: Wichita Public Library locations and Botanica.
Special Hours: There will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit service on Saturday.
- OJ Watson Park will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday with rides from 12 to 7 p.m.
- Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center will be open 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
