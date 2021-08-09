Wichita appliance dealer fined more than $30,000 after 2 customers complain

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County district attorney says a Wichita businessperson engaged in deceptive and unconscionable acts against two customers.

According to District Attorney Marc Bennett, Lisette Redinger was doing business as All Things Appliance and advertised used appliances for sale through Craigslist.

Two customers who bought appliances from All Things Appliance filed complaints through the DA’s Consumer Protection Division. The customers said the appliances failed to operate as designed and were beyond repair. They also say Redinger failed to refund their money.

Bennett says the court found those failures deceptive and/or unconscionable under the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

A judge has ordered Redinger to pay $1,137.72 in restitution to the customers. She must also pay $30,000 in civil penalties and pay for court costs and fees. The total amount she owes is $32,334,72.

The court also says Redinger cannot do business in Kansas until the restitution is paid. There is no word on whether she has paid the restitution yet.

Bennett offers this advice for shoppers: