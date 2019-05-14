Wichita-area tradesman keeping eyes to the market, tariffs

Steve Hunter purchases a semi-truck load of steel each week.

Hunter serves as president of Hunter and Son, a local foundation repair company. He says the tariffs on items like steel raises costs to where his company can’t bid jobs properly.

“A lot of people are going, ‘we can’t afford this,’ because costs are so high. Well, the costs are so high because of the tariffs we’ve already encountered and it looks like we’re gonna get hit again with at least 10 percent,” Hunter said Monday.

Hunter keeps a close eye on markets and says he tries to stay one to two steps ahead if possible.

His father invented the foundation piering method the company used for years while in a foxhole in Korea in 1951. They pride themselves on being a verteran-owned business and one of the few contracting companies that is able to work on US military bases.

“I think short-term it’s going to do the United States well. Long-term, it’s going to impact us. It kind of depends on what happens with the president. You know I’m for the president taking a stand, I think we all need to back the president in that regard, but for how long…and at what cost?” Hunter said.

