Wichita area volunteers responding to hurricane Dorian

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As Hurricane Dorian continues to march forward, volunteers from in and around Wichita are ready to help.

Jerry Conyers made the trip from Newton as a Red Cross volunteer.

“It may sound strange, but volunteering like this just kind of sticks with you,” said Conyers, who was recently in southeast Kansas volunteering to help after flooding. “It just kind of makes you want to come back every time there is a disaster.”

Conyers said it is the look on the faces of the people he helps.

Kansans respond to Hurricane Dorian. (Courtesy: Jerry Conyers)

“I’m a health services worker, there are very few of us here. So not nearly enough,” said Conyers, who is now in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Conyers is helping coordinate to be ready to assist with centers that will be available to help anyone displaced by the hurricane.

Wichita fire is responding as well. Deputy Fire Chief Stuart Bevis says a team headed out Sunday night from the fire department as part of a deployment from the State of Kansas.

“One is our K-9 team, Sailor, and her handler Captain Winton,” said Bevis.

Four staff members have gone to help and that includes taking the city Command and Communications vehicle that is still fairly new to Wichita.

“But when we have a natural disaster or even a wildfire where we have a lot of agencies working together that’s where that vehicle will shine,” said Bevis.

Conyers will work with a lot of agencies as well. As a retired battalion chief with Newton fire, he is also a trained and experienced paramedic.

“They’ve got evacuations going on already,” said Conyers. “And there’s a lot to do to set up a shelter to get all our medical supplies let alone they have to get all their cots in there and all the food for clients.”

Conyers says some people he sees will just need some aspirin, and they will be on their way. But as a paramedic he will look at what people need from mental health to medications.

KSN is in contact with Conyers and will bring you updates on the Red Cross efforts here and on KSN News.

LATEST STORIES: