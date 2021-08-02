Wichita area’s air quality is ‘unhealthy’ due to smoke

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The air quality in Wichita Monday morning has prompted officials to declare an air quality advisory for the area. The quality is blamed on smoke coming into Kansas from wildfires in western states. The smoke has created a haze over part of the state.

The City of Wichita says the air quality index was 154 as of 8:30 a.m. Monday. That number is in the red zone, meaning unhealthy.

Wichita air quality reading as of Monday morning, Aug. 2, 2021. (Courtesy AirNow.gov)

Kansas air quality as of Monday morning, Aug. 2, 2021. (Courtesy AirNow.gov)

Fire and smoke map, Aug. 2, 2021. (Courtesy AirNow.gov)

The health department is advising residents, especially those in sensitive groups – individuals with lung disease, older adults, and children – to follow EPA guidance associated with these air quality conditions:

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors

Be active outdoors when air quality is better

You can check air quality ratings and fire and smoke maps at AirNow.gov.