Wichita Art Museum marks International Museum Day today with free admission

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – International Museum Day is today, and in support of this annual event marked by museums and cultural institutions around the world, admission to the Wichita Art Museum (WAM) on Tuesday is free to everyone.

This year’s International Museum Day theme, “The Future of Museums: Recover and Reimagine,” emphasizes the ability of museums around the world to create, imagine, and share innovative solutions to the challenges of the past year, particularly in regard to the COVID-19 global pandemic that temporarily shuttered cultural institutions and museums in 2020, including WAM. The experience of navigating the pandemic reignited the museum’s passion and purpose, and offering free admission honors a critical ingredient in WAM’s success: our museum visitor.

In addition to free admission, the Museum Store is offering a 10% discount to visitors on all merchandise (except consignment pieces). WAM Members, who normally receive a 10% discount as a benefit of membership, will receive 20% off their Store purchases on Tuesday.

International Museum Day was celebrated for the first time in 1977. Last year, according to ICOM’s website, more than 37,000 museums participated in the event in 158 countries and territories.

