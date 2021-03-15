Wichita Art Museum offers free admission Wednesday as a thank you to the community

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Art Museum (WAM) will have free admission this Wednesday, March 17, as a way to thank the community for its support during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday is the one-year anniversary of WAM’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including a 3-month shutdown.

“We navigated those first few weeks, which turned into months, focused on our passion for serving members of the community,” WAM Director Dr. Patricia McDonnell said in a news release. “That forced us, when our doors were closed, to be creative in our digital content. It was a whole new world for everyone when our doors finally reopened, and we needed to prioritize the safety of visitors and staff.”

WAM shared this list of accomplishments from the past year:

Renovation of the Boeing Foyer, the S. Jim and Darla Farha Great, and a complete transformation of the Living Room, WAM’s interactive gallery

Redesigning the museum’s website

Pivoting from in-person to virtual events

Expanding online content to include downloadable WAM for Kids activities & materials for teachers and educators

Creating a new Visitor Code of Conduct emphasizing COVID-19 protocols

Museum visitors must wear face masks and maintain social distancing.