WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Art Museum (WAM) will be revamping its café to create a new culinary experience come February 2023.

The WAM is teaming up with Elderslie Farm to create 1400 by Elderslie.

The name for the Museum’s new restaurant stems from its physical address, 1400 West Museum Boulevard.

Chef Katharine Elder (Courtesy: Wichita Art Museum)

The new café will be led by Chef Katharine Elder, the culinary creative director and owner of Elderslie Farm.

“We are thrilled to bring Chef Katharine Elder and the talented team at Elderslie Farm here to WAM,” said WAM Director/CEO Anne Kraybill. “We share Katharine’s philosophy of intentionally curated menus inspired by the local fresh ingredients and believe that this will be a unique opportunity to also create a menu inspired by art. We’re excited to be collaborating with such a talented chef.”

Elderslie Farm will oversee the Museum’s restaurant, which seats 60 people, and event catering.

The WAM says the café will be in a newly renovated space in the Museum’s east side that features floor-to-ceiling windows with a view overlooking the Art Garden and the Arkansas River.

“The opportunity to partner with the Wichita Art Museum allows Elderslie to grow our vision to build vibrant local culture,” said Elder. “We have been considering a Wichita location at the request of our guests, and the opportunity to occupy a cultural center in our community resonates beautifully with our vision. We aim to develop and encourage culture through carefully curated food that is both responsibly and seasonally sourced and can’t wait to do so among the stunning works of art that have been equally as carefully curated.”