Wichita bakery will stay open with new owner, same taste

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- A bakery that’s been a staple in Wichita and the area for more than 50 years will live on after a close call.

Two months ago, Vicki Prather, the owner of Cameo Cakes, pleaded for help. The family business was at risk of losing all of its history and closing because Prather’s health was deteriorating, and no one could take the reigns.

After KSN News did the first story, dozens of calls came in, and finally, the business is whipping up a new owner and team with a heavy dose of history.

“Out with the old and in with the new,” said Prather, the now-former owner of Cameo Cakes.

Candi Rockett, a cake decorator in college, will be taking over the business.

“I have always dreamed of having a bakery, and so when I saw that they were for sale, I was like, oh my gosh, this is amazing,” said Rockett. “I was a cake decorator in college, and so it just meshed up perfectly with all my likes and all my skill sets.”

Rockett has some new ideas to add to the business.

“I’m very excited to add some new products to our case,” said Rockett.

But, she said not to worry about losing any history. Instead, Prather and Rockett have teamed up to keep the family traditions alive.

“She has all of our recipes, we have not changed a thing, we have not held anything back, she has every flavoring that we make, and she has absolutely every recipe,” said Prather.

Prather has been training Rockett and her staff with decorating and baking.

“I mean, why change something that’s worked for over 50 years,” questioned Rockett.

Prather said it’s a strange feeling to mix up a family business that has run for more than 50 years.

“There’s a lot of generational love between the parents and the kids, and so I’m gonna miss that terribly, I’m gonna miss my people,” said Prather.

All the while, she is thankful to have found someone to take Cameo Cakes over.

“We’re very blessed that we sold. We know, in today’s economy, selling a small business is really rough to do,” said Prather.

Both said it would blend into a sweet, new beginning.

“Getting Cameo Cakes was amazing. I’m glad that it happened,” said Rockett.

“She’ll create her own family with it, and it is what she makes of it,” said Prather.

Prather will train the staff until the end of January. Then, the switch will be complete.

Rockett said the team is busy preparing for Valentine’s Day, and she plans to be as hands-on as possible.