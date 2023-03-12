WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita Barber is combining her passions of cutting hair and serving people with special needs by starting Special Clips on Sundays at A1 Barbershop.

Jaraya Owens is taking appointments on Sundays for people with special needs. She has created a sensory-friendly environment with quiet music, toys, movies and more.

She says after working at Heartspring, she learned how much people take day-to-day tasks for granted.

Cordae Taylor was Owens’s first customer.

“With Cordae, it has been kind of hectic cause it’s loud noises at other barber shops,” Taylor’s dad Marketus Reed said. “He’s kind of nervous around that, but this is a great idea.”



“I thought it was important to dedicate a special day just for them, for each client,” Owens said. “No one else will be in here, so they can have a private experience, and I literally will have any toys or anything that they may need to make the child as comfortable as possible. That way, the haircut can look good, and the kid can have fun and want to come back.”

Reed says the environment is great for his son.

“It’s quiet,” Reed said. “I can tell as soon as he walked in, he let his guard down.”

Owens says she believes people were put on this earth to serve others.

“There are people out there who do need our help, who do need services, and I think it’s important that we all find something to do to serve someone in some kind of way.”

Reed says a lot of the time, people like his son are overlooked, so something small such as a haircut, makes a big difference.

“A lot of times the parent only knows about this, especially with autism, it’s getting brought to a light now, so it’s a joy seeing other people thinking about autism also,” Reed said.

The owner of A1 barbershop said he has never seen an employee do anything like this, and he’s proud of the work Owens has been doing after just one month there.