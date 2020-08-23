Wichita bars, nightclubs officially allowed to partially reopen

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Under a new health order from the Sedgwick County Commission, bars and nightclubs in Wichita are getting a chance to partially re-open. The order includes a 50% capacity limit and they must close by 11 p.m. each night.

“We were excited to get back to business but to be honest with you that’s kind of when our peak hour normally starts,” William Cody Lonergan said, Peerless Bar Operator.

Instead of kicking off their night at 10:30 p.m., Peerless bar will be having their last call. “We are kind of bummed we can’t reach our full potential but then again any money coming in is better than no money,” he said.

“We get to make money to pay bills. You know the bills don’t stop even though the revenue does,” Kyle Okumura said, General Manager of Revolution Lounge.

The county commission made the new health order as a chance to level the playing field for businesses. Some owners say they don’t understand why that means closing at 11 p.m.

“COVID doesn’t have a watch it looks at in order to come out,” Blu Nightclub’s Manager Darren Grieving said. “Everyone is unique and their customer base comes at different times. Some have busy hours early in the morning since we have aircraft and people have third-shift jobs. Some people are late at night, some people are in the afternoon.”

Other venues like Fever Nightlife and Rock Island are deciding to keep their doors. Both agree that between the capacity limit and early closure, it just wouldn’t be worth it.

In the meantime, other owners are hoping people will make the most of the new rules.

“I’m just happy to be open and I hope everyone and anyone who can can go out and support local businesses because we are here to stay and we wanna stay and with your help that’s the only way we can,” Okumura said.

