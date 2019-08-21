Wichita Baseball 2020 drops second possible team name

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Baseball 2020 dropped their second of seven possible team names.

The team tweeted the picture of the Wichita 29ers just around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Lou Schwechheimer said a new possible name will be released every two weeks.

Two weeks ago, the team dropped the first name of the River Riders.

Next year, the New Orleans Baby Cakes, the Miami Marlins Triple-A Minor League team, will be relocated to our city.

