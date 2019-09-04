Wichita Lineman third possible team name for Baseball 2020

Local

by: KSN News

Posted:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Baseball 2020 dropped their third of seven possible team names.

The team changed their Twitter to the third possible logo and name, Wichita Lineman, just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The first possible name was the River Riders released a month ago, followed by the Wichita 29ers which was released two weeks ago.

A new possible name will be released every two weeks.

Next year, the former New Orleans Baby Cakes, the Miami Marlins Triple-A Minor League team, will be relocated to our city.

Wichita Baseball 2020 dropped their third of seven possible team names. What do you think about the Wichita Lineman?

Posted by KSN TV on Wednesday, September 4, 2019

