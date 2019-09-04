Wichita Lineman third possible team name for Baseball 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Baseball 2020 dropped their third of seven possible team names.

The team changed their Twitter to the third possible logo and name, Wichita Lineman, just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The first possible name was the River Riders released a month ago, followed by the Wichita 29ers which was released two weeks ago.

A new possible name will be released every two weeks.

Next year, the former New Orleans Baby Cakes, the Miami Marlins Triple-A Minor League team, will be relocated to our city.

