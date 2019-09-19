Wichita baseball stadium a month away from installing grass

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Every day gets Wichita a step closer to professional baseball returning to the city. With the home schedule released Wednesday, the new stadium continues to make progress towards completion.

A team of 200 construction workers busy playing the sport they know to get the stadium ready for opening day.

“The noisier it gets, the busier it gets the happier we are,” said Lou Schwechheimer, managing general partner and owner of Wichita Baseball 2020.

All the heavy lifting is done Schwechheimer says and now it’s a race to bring all the pieces together to make the stadium ready for opening day on April 14.

One look at the stadium, and it’s come a long way. This week crews completed the seating and the outfield walls.

“All of the suites are being framed in. The club is being framed in and the center field building and the Hall of Fame museum is going up as we speak,” said Schwechheimer.

All the drainage is in place on the field to make way for the grass to be put down on Oct. 19.

“In about a month you’ll see natural green grass growing right here at the ball park,” Schwechheimer said.

Crews are currently building the concession areas. When finished it will be a 360 degree concourse that wraps around the ball park.

“So fans will be able to walk the entire stadium and look down into the river front.” said Schwechheimer

The focus is to get all the exterior elements complete before the seasons change.

“As the weather turns from this beautiful summer day into the fall and then into the winter most of the work then will be taking place inside,” Schwechheimer said

With the goal to have everything done by March of 2020.

“That will give us time to test out the lights, test out all the equipment, test out the scoreboard and have some fun,” said Schwechheimer.

Wichita will play 70 home games for its inaugural season. The complete 2020 schedule with game times and road games will be released in November.

As for the progress of naming the team, Schwechheimer says they will release three more names in the coming weeks. They are listening to feedback and will unveil the team’s official name on Nov. 13.