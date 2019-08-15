Wichita baseball stadium takes the next steps

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Progress continues on the Wichita baseball stadium with the next goal being getting grass on the field.

Construction crews are in the final stages of preparing the field for irrigation and draining.

They are busy digging 14 inches below ground to make room.

Crews say it’s a necessary step.

“This needs to go down so the sod has time to grow to become adapt to its new environment. So, the sod has to go in get matured in order for next season,” Patrick Feist, Chief Field Engineer said.

The grass is expected to be put down in late September or early October.