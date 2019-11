WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After months of teasing different names and designs to the public, it’s finally time for an official reveal.

Wichita will find out the official real name and see the logo of the baseball team who will be taking the field at the brand new stadium downtown, as Wichita’s Minor League Baseball team.















The announcement will happen this coming Wednesday at 5:30 at the Wave in downtown Wichita.