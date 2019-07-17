Wichita baseball team to extend safety netting to each foul pole

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The new baseball team coming to Wichita will bring excitement, but they are not playing around when it comes to your safety.

“It has kind of been an initiative over the last year and a half for Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball as far as extending the nets,” says Jay Miller, Wichita Baseball 2020 President.

At the crack of the bat things can change.

“I have been to the hospital quite a few times and watched it happen,” says Miller. “You realize it when that ball is coming screaming at you, and the nets stop it.”

That’s why Miller is excited to bring some new safety changes with his new team.

“I have been around the game so long that if I see a little kid and parents near the dugout, and they are not watching the game, I will go down there and say something,” Miller says.

That wont be a problem next year. From home plate, to each foul pole, fans will be safe from line drives.

“I firmly believe that the people sit behind there, once they do it, they are going to see that the net is so thin and easy to see through,” says Miller. “Safety is what should be the number one factor.”

Miller believes it won’t hurt the fans ability to enjoy the game, and he feels it is time for baseball to take these safety steps.

“I am very excited that this is happening in baseball and glad it is happening in Wichita,” Miller says.