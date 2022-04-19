WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Bombardier is showing its appreciation for its Wichita workforce and programs. On Tuesday, the company named Wichita its new U.S. headquarters.

“The history of business aviation was written here, and I am so pleased to announce a new chapter here today,” said Michel Ouellette, the executive vice president of Specialized Aircraft, Programs and Engineering. “We’re all part of it. So be proud. This is a great moment in time.”

He said Bombardier U.S. Headquarters in Wichita will shape the future of business aviation. The company says the Wichita headquarters is a key pillar in Bombardier’s long-term strategy for its presence and growth in the U.S.

The company is actively recruiting to immediately fill more than 180 jobs in Wichita and close to 500 jobs across the U.S.

Bombardier U.S Headquarters will host an open house on April 23 for employees and invited guests to showcase the site’s expansive facilities and for job applicants to meet with recruiters.

Ouellette said Bombardier is proud of what the Wichita workforce is accomplishing. He specifically named the Bombardier Wichita Service Center, which works on all the company’s aircraft, the Bombardier Flight Test Center, which assures the safety of all its aircraft, and Bombardier Specialized Aircraft (BSA), which transforms business jets into specialized aircraft.

He announced that BSA will now be known as Bombardier Defense because the expanding defense market is a key area of growth for the company. The reinvented Bombardier Defense will be led by Steve Patrick, vice president of Bombardier Defense.

Ouellette gave the example of the United States Air Force (USAF) Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) aircraft. Last year, USAF awarded Bombardier the contract to modify six Global 6000 business jets to become E11-A BACN platforms. On Tuesday, Bombardier said the USAF has converted options for more of the planes into firm orders.

Ouellette said the contracts Bombardier receives are a direct result of the quality of the Wichita team.

Bombardier President and CEO Éric Martel was expected to fly to Wichita from the company’s Montreal headquarters for the news conference, but his plane did not arrive on time. A spokesperson said a heavy snowfall delayed the plane.

The company released a statement including a comment from him:

“Wichita was the obvious choice as the home of Bombardier’s new U.S. Headquarters and Bombardier Defense. For more than 60 years, the established skills and expertise from the Air Capital of the World is second to none, and this latest confirmation from the United States Air Force is a testament to the confidence they have in our aircraft and importantly, in the strength of our people in Wichita.” Éric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier

With the announcement of Wichita as Bombardier U.S. Headquarters, Bombardier also announced that Tonya Sudduth, former vice president of operations in Wichita, has accepted the newly created role of head of U.S. Strategy.

Bombardier said its Wichita service center has expanded from three hangars just four years ago to seven hangars today. The center serves Learjet, Challenger and Global aircraft operators.

During Tuesday’s news conference, the company also announced that it is establishing a scholarship at Wichita State University.

“This establishment of the scholarship is our pledge to support education right here in Wichita and continue to promote the rich aviation culture and talent that has been part of Wichita’s DNA for the last 60 years,” Sudduth said.