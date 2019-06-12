Wichita begins to apply preservative seal to streets

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Placement of a preservative seal began this week on residential streets in Wichita as part of the 2019 Outsourced Pavement Preservation Program.

The preservative seal is a product specially formulated to penetrate, restore, and preserve existing asphalt streets. The material helps keep the pavement flexible, seals the pavement against water intrusion and helps extend the life of the street.

With work underway in residential areas, the City’s contractor will soon seal arterial streets with this process. Locations include:

53rd Street North, Meridian to Arkansas

21st Street North, Maize to Hoover

Rock Road, 17th Street to K-96

143rd Street East, Kellogg to Central

By applying the preservative seal within one to two years after placement of a new asphalt surface, the pavement life can be extended for many years. The low application cost makes the preservative seal an effective treatment for protecting the city’s most valuable assets.

Drivers will experience delays as arterial street traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction during the application process. Though lane reductions are necessary, each location is typically completed within one to two days, weather permitting.

The city began prioritizing the preservative seal process in 2012 after results of pilot projects showed significant gains by protecting the structure and stability of asphalt streets.

The $9.5 million budget for the Outsourced Pavement Preservation Program has allocated $841,000 for preservative seal improvements in 2019. This will protect approximately 105 lane miles of residential and arterial streets.

Funding for the Outsourced Pavement Preservation Program is provided through the 2018-2027 Capital Improvement Program and 2019 Public Works and Utilities General Fund operating budget for Pavement Maintenance.