Wichita begins weekly closures of public golf courses

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita is starting its winter rotation of closing a different public golf course each week. The weekly rotation will last until late February.

The first golf course to be closed is Auburn Hills which closed last Saturday. It will reopen tomorrow, Nov. 9.

The City of Wichita says that a business that is so weather dependent has to find ways to cut costs during the winter. It says closing a different golf course each week will save money in the long run.

“We are monitoring the situation very closely, ensuring every step is taken to maximize our tee sheets and accommodate golfers all over the city,” said Troy Hendricks, Golf Division Manager.

Maintenance staff will continue to be on site during the closures.

Tee times can be booked by calling any golf course, visiting GolfWichita.com, or by using the Golf Wichita app.

This table shows the dates of each closure. While one course is closed, the other three courses will be open for regular play.

Weekly Closures

Nov. 2 – 8Auburn Hills
Nov. 9 – 15MacDonald Park
Nov. 16 – 22Tex Consolver
Nov. 23 – 29 (All are closed on Nov. 28)Arthur B. Sim
Nov. 30 – Dec. 6Auburn Hills
Dec. 7 – 13MacDonald Park
Dec. 14 – 20Arthur B. Sim
Dec. 21 – 27 (All are closed on Dec. 25)Tex Consolver
Dec. 28 – Jan. 3 (All are closed on Jan. 1)Auburn Hills
Jan. 4 – 10MacDonald Park
Jan. 11 – 17Tex Consolver
Jan. 18 – 24Arthur B. Sim
Jan. 25 – 31Auburn Hills
Feb. 1 – 7MacDonald Park
Feb. 8 – 14Tex Consolver
Feb. 15 – 21Arthur B. Sim
Feb. 22 – Winter rotation endsAll courses open

