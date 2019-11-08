Wichita begins weekly closures of public golf courses

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita is starting its winter rotation of closing a different public golf course each week. The weekly rotation will last until late February.

The first golf course to be closed is Auburn Hills which closed last Saturday. It will reopen tomorrow, Nov. 9.

The City of Wichita says that a business that is so weather dependent has to find ways to cut costs during the winter. It says closing a different golf course each week will save money in the long run.

“We are monitoring the situation very closely, ensuring every step is taken to maximize our tee sheets and accommodate golfers all over the city,” said Troy Hendricks, Golf Division Manager.

Maintenance staff will continue to be on site during the closures.

Tee times can be booked by calling any golf course, visiting GolfWichita.com, or by using the Golf Wichita app.

This table shows the dates of each closure. While one course is closed, the other three courses will be open for regular play.

Weekly Closures

Nov. 2 – 8 Auburn Hills Nov. 9 – 15 MacDonald Park Nov. 16 – 22 Tex Consolver Nov. 23 – 29 (All are closed on Nov. 28) Arthur B. Sim Nov. 30 – Dec. 6 Auburn Hills Dec. 7 – 13 MacDonald Park Dec. 14 – 20 Arthur B. Sim Dec. 21 – 27 (All are closed on Dec. 25) Tex Consolver Dec. 28 – Jan. 3 (All are closed on Jan. 1) Auburn Hills Jan. 4 – 10 MacDonald Park Jan. 11 – 17 Tex Consolver Jan. 18 – 24 Arthur B. Sim Jan. 25 – 31 Auburn Hills Feb. 1 – 7 MacDonald Park Feb. 8 – 14 Tex Consolver Feb. 15 – 21 Arthur B. Sim Feb. 22 – Winter rotation ends All courses open

LATEST STORIES: