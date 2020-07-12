Wichita Black Lives Matter march interrupted by counter-protesters

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s been almost seven weeks since the death of George Floyd and protesters are continuing to hit the streets across the country demanding change.

Project Justice ICT is continuing to push forward the Black lives matter movement. Saturday, June 11, more than a hundred Wichitans joined them and marched their way down the street from Century II to the Sedgwick County Courthouse. Their mission is to fight for police reform and against social injustices. “It’s something we have to keep fighting for everyday because it’s something that if we don’t stand up to it it will continue to happen,” said Dominique Dawson.

Protesters held signs, passed out water bottles, and yelled rally cries for justice.

While marching down Main Street, they were met by a counter protest, some of them carrying weapons. “All lives matter. It is not about color, everybody wants to make it about one color. It is not about one color. All lives matter,” said Dan McDowell.

Project Justice ICT and those with the counter protest took time yelling chants back and forth.

Counter protesters say they came out to protect a veteran statue located across from the Sedgwick County Courthouse, “We are making sure that is stays up. Most of these guys down here that are with us are, 99 percent of them, 98 percent of them are all veterans. They fought for the freedom to so that these people are free to be able to do this,” said McDowell.

Project Justice ICT leaders stood firm in their cause hoping others begin to understand, “We are getting so much push-back saying black lives matter is divisive. When it’s just people who do not understand the message and don’t care to understand the message. It’s not that Black lives matter more than any other lives. It’s just that our lives matter too,” said Gabrielle Griffie, Executive Director of Project Justice ICT.

Project Justice ICT say they never intended to damage any statutes and it was never discussed.

Griffie say they are happy with their progress so far and they plan to continue to spread the message that Black lives matter with future events.

LATEST STORIES: