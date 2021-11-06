Wichita Black Nurses Association to offer free vaccines at mobile clinic

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccine clinic in Santa Ana, Calif. New U.S. studies released on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 show COVID-19 vaccines remain highly effective, especially against hospitalizations and death, even against the extra-contagious delta variant. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Black Nurses Association (WBNA) is offering free COVID vaccines at their mobile clinics through the month of December.

The mobile clinic will visit a number of different sites throughout the Wichita area, including:

Nov. 7 2-4:00 p.m. – New Beginnings 7th Day Adventist, 209 W 21st St.

Nov. 21 2-5:00 p.m. – St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 1350 N Ash St.

Dec. 4 1-4:00 p.m. – Evergreen Recreational Center/Park – 2700 N Woodland St.

Dec. 11 – 1-4:00 p.m. – St. MArk United Methodist Church – 1525 N Lorraine St.

For more information, you can visit the Wichita Black Nurses Association’s website by clicking here.