Wichita boxer Nico Hernandez thanks wellwishers after being shot

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita boxer Nico Hernandez, an IBA Flyweight World Title holder and 2016 Olympic Bronze medalist, acknowledged being shot in his tweet Monday night. Last week, Hernandez’s father posted on social media sharing that Nico had surgery.

In his message Monday night, Hernandez said, “Thanks to everyone that’s checked up on me since I was shot. I love y’all too.”

Thanks to everyone that’s checked up on me since I was shot. I love y’all too 🤍🙏🏻 — Nico Hernandez (@NicoMHernandez) November 10, 2020

In a separate tweet, Hernandez quoted Swami Vivekananda saying, “Throw away all weakness. Tell your body that it is strong and have unbounded faith and hope in Yourself.”

Throw away all weakness. Tell your body that it is strong and have unbounded faith and hope in Yourself. -swamivivekananda #FightTime #weighins #timetoeat🍴 pic.twitter.com/gSegw7VSK1 — Nico Hernandez (@NicoMHernandez) October 9, 2020

In response to Hernandez’s Monday night tweet, professional MMA fighter David Rickels AKA The Caveman tweeted, “Heal up man. Was talking to your pops about this the other day. Had no idea. Said a prayer for ya.”

Heal up man. Was talking to your pops about this the other day. Had no idea. Said a prayer for ya 🙏🏼 — David Rickels (@TheCaveman316) November 10, 2020

Wichita police confirmed Tuesday they are investigating a reported accidental shooting involving a 24-year-old man in the pre-dawn hours of Nov. 1. Officers responded to a walk-in shooting call at Wesley Medical Center.

Hernandez won his first fight as a professional boxer in March 2017.

