WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita boy who was critically injured while riding his bike in a crosswalk back in September is finally back home after intensive rehabilitation.

On Sept. 20, Nathan Veith, 11, was struck by a car while crossing W Central Ave at N Redbarn Ln on his bicycle.

According to the Wichita Police Department, a Ford Fusion was heading eastbound when it hit Nathan in the crosswalk. The driver of the car stopped, as did several witnesses.

Nathan was treated at Via Christi-St. Francis hospital, where he was treated for extensive injuries, including a brain injury and multiple skull fractures.

He was then transferred to a Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Nebraska. After months of physical, occupational, and speech therapy, he learned how to walk and talk again. He even began playing soccer and baseball with his therapists.

Courtesy: Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital

“We’re always really impressed each day with his ability to do new things,” Angela Veith said,

Nathan’s mother “Each day, he makes huge leaps and bounds. We’re just amazed from where he

started to where he is now. It’s incredible.”

Dan Corey with Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals says that Nathan has made signification progress and has finally been able to return home.

He was discharged from the hospital over the weekend and will be spending the holidays with his family.