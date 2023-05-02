WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has located a 12-year-old boy who went missing on Tuesday.
The department said the boy was located and was safe after he was last seen in the 800 block of North Volusia around 4:20 pm.
