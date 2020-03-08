Wichita Brewery Marathon to cause delays for drivers

FILE – In this Feb. 24, 2013, file photo, runners compete in the men’s race of the Tokyo Marathon in Tokyo. Tokyo city officials are in a public feud with the International Olympic Committee over IOC plans, made without consulting the city or local organizers, to move the marathon 800 kilometers (500 miles) north to avoid Tokyo’s summer heat. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, Pool, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Brewery Marathon will be taking place this Sunday, March 8. The race will start at 8 a.m. on 13th and Tyler and will end around 2 p.m. on Central and Woodlawn.

Starting at 7:30 a.m., 13th St. between Tyler and Ridge will be closed for approximately one hour. During the race, some intersections will be closed as runners make their way through the course.

Officials are expecting delays during the marathon and advise drivers to plan accordingly.

