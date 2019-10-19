Wichita business donates earnings to family of Northwest high student killed in crash

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – Trimming trees is something Nathan Hale’s company called Nathan’s Tree Service has done for more than 10 years around the Wichita area.

“We’re good at it, and it’s easy for us,” said Hale.

But Friday, his company donated its time and work to help support the family of Dominick Sublett, the Northwest High student who died in a car accident Monday.

The news of his passing hit close to home.

“My son goes to Northwest, and he had some classes with Dominick and they were friends in school so when we heard about the tragic accident and Dominick’s passing, we just wanted to try and help out. ”

Homeowners Lepha Porter and Tim Berger quickly signed up after hearing Hale was doing this as a fundraiser. They gladly wanted to help especially since Porter passed by the accident scene Monday.

“It’s such a tragic loss of life of that young man I can’t even imagine what the parents are going through,” said Porter.

Hale originally set aside Friday to donate proceeds to the family but the response has been so great, he will be working this weekend to complete all the jobs.

“It’s so great that we have a community that can come together and help out when people need it,” said Hale.

Hale said his books filled up fast. Anyone still wanting to donate can do so through the family’s gofundme account here.

