Wichita business owner hopes to prevent porch pirates this holiday season

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Porch pirates get their name from stealing packages off porches. It can happen at any time of day. One Wichita woman said it happened to her in the middle of the night.

While Cara Wade was out of town, her friend sent birthday gifts for her children to her home. The next thing Wade knew, someone took them from her porch, and she got it on camera.

“I was laying in bed, and I got a notification on my phone that there was movement at the front door,” Wade said. “I hopped on the app because I was out of town and saw this woman walk right up to the door and take my four packages, and then run out. I was in shock.”

The Wichita Police Department said there have been several cases of porch pirates this year.

“It’s the lowest form of crime you can imagine out there,” WPD Sergeant Trevor McDonald said. “Somebody has ordered a nice Christmas gift for someone, and you have some scoundrel comes by to take it off their porch. It’s absolutely terrible.”

Since Wade’s packages were stolen, she has added safety precautions to her home. Sgt. McDonald recommends sending packages to secure locations.

“You can have those packages held at most of the carriers,” he said. “They’ll hold them at the store. Then you can go pick them at the store.”

With holiday shopping right about the corner, one woman is trying to fight the trend. Susan Richards owns Cut Salon. She decided to take things into her own hands and allow people in the neighborhood to ship packages to her business.

“Let’s stop the porch pirates,” Richards said. “People can have their packages come here. I’m here from nine until seven. I can protect them. I don’t like that, you know, that they can just steal my stuff. It’s like, no, I can help my neighbors. I can just be nice.”

Sgt. McDonald said that if a package is stolen from your home, no matter the value, report it to the police. He said the more cases they are aware of the easier it is to track down some of the people who are stealing the packages.