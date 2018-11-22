Wichita business seeing rush of people buying Christmas trees

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Thanksgiving is still hours away, but for some local businesses it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

"Everybody seems to be in a good mood which is great," says John Firsching at Hillside Nursery.

At Hillside Nursery, how can you not be?

"We had several full families come out today, running through the yard looking for things. They saw the donkeys back there. It is kind of fun. They are our Christmas donkeys," says Firsching.

But the donkey's aren't why people come.

"We get these trees in the first and second week in November," says Firsching. "Obviously, it is early but the Concolor Firs, you see right now, those can go out early. "

Here, they take selling Christmas trees seriously.

"We try to match their personality to the tree of we can," Firsching says.

While many people are ready to enjoy Thanksgiving, families like the Olsens are thinking ahead.

They're thinking about their kids.

"That is the biggest reason, family coming into town," says Firsching.

"We have three grown kids and they have work and it is hard to get together right around Christmas," Chuck Olsen adds.

Families like the Olsens are not uncommon, in fact, they're coming in like crazy.

"We have probably sold 100 of them," says Firsching. "We have probably sold 10-15 today."

So the staff here is ready with hundreds of trees. Some of them already lit for those who do their shopping early.

And if you think its too early to get a tree, you can just get yours later then.

"We will have a big day Friday, Saturday and Sunday," says Firsching.

