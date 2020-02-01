Wichita businesses create unique Chiefs themed food

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – From Mahomes styled foods to planned parties, people across the metro are gearing up for Sunday’s Super Bowl. Some Wichita businesses have created unique Chiefs themed food to show the team some local love.

At Pinole Blue, they’re known for their blue tortillas but this week they’re turning them red.

“You know it’s Super Bowl. Everyone’s having chips and salsa, chips and guac,” said Eddie Sandoval, owner.

Red chips, salsa, tortillas and one of their biggest hits – red pork tamales. They sold out of 300 Thursday.

“We’ve had people pre-ordering. I had some people come from Newton,” said Sandoval.

Over at Dempsey’s Burger Pub. They’re serving up the “Big Chief.” It’s an all Angus beef patty with cheddar cheese, dill pickles, and topped with brisket and KC style barbecue sauce.

“We tried to embody some of Kansas City that you can get down here,” said Sebastian Gordon, Dempsey’s Burger Pub.

People have been excited to order the Chiefs themed burger. Well, almost everyone.

“We did have one guy who said he couldn’t say the name today while ordering it not being a Chiefs fan but still very much wanted to try it,” said Gordon.

If you have a sweet tooth and a try-anything-once attitude, Churn & Burn has a ketchup flavored ice cream. That’s right, an ice cream dedicated to Patrick Mahomes’ favorite condiment.

“He loves ketchup and I thought the color was perfect. It was red and so why not add it to some ice cream and see what happens,” said Christian Shomberg, owner of Churn & Burn.

But does it pass the taste test?

“I was going into it, and I expected ah I don’t know if I’m going to like this and then it’s like oh it’s actually OK,” said a customer.

LATEST STORIES: