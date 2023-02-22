WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita businesses on Tuesday celebrated Mardis Gras. Mardis Gras is celebrated before Lent begins.

KSN News visit The Donut Whole on East Douglas, where king cake donuts were added to the sweet selection.

Not far from there, Central Standard Brewing prepared for a Fat Tuesday party. The location has celebrated it for years and expected a good turnout.

“We’ve got a band playing tonight, The Moonpie Brass Band. They’re gonna bring a couple of dozen players out. We’ve got a couple of food pop-ups. You know, Mardis Gras is all about eating and drinking good. The Black Fig Bakery is doing muffuletta sandwiches, and Pee Wee and Sweets is doing gumbo for us. And then we’ve got plenty of drinks here. I mean, I think we’re the spot,” said Andy Boyd, Central Standard Brewing operations manager.

Across town, at Villa Luna Venue on West Central, it was a revival of popular Wichita restaurant Red Bean’s Bayou Grill. It closed back in 2014, but every year since, it has been reopened on Fat Tuesday for an all-you-can-eat cajun feast

“Every Fat Tuesday, we celebrate the memory of that by bringing back the Red Beans products, and we display it on an enormous buffet plus we have pasta stations, dessert stations, boil pots, we got an oyster cart. We bring back all the favorites that Red Beans customers came to love,” said Bill Rowe, Blue Moon Caterers owner.