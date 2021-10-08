Wichita businesses impacted by water boil advisory

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Local bars and restaurants had to act quickly to the boil water advisory to make sure they were ready for the weekend.

“Most of the time they get there at nine o’clock in the morning, so we brought in people seven o’clock in the morning,” said Luís López, owner of Emerson Biggins in Downtown Wichita.

His staff has had to put in more time to make sure their customers are safe. “We boiled all the water yesterday we boiled the water this morning,” he continued.

Kelsey Rockett is the General Manager at Chicken & Pickle. She did the same. She said luckily, her vendors came to the rescue with the perfect way to cool the water for the warm weekend ahead.

“We have about 4,000 pounds of ice so that we’re able to take care of our guests and make sure that they have clean drinking water,” said Rockett.

In order to keep everyone hydrated, Rockett has requested guests with access to safe drinking water to bring their own with them to the establishment.

“What we want to do is ensure that people that do not have access to clean water can get it when they come here, so we want to try to sustain our, our supply as long as we possibly can,” added Rockett.

So how long can these local businesses operate efficiently with the boil water advisory in effect?

“That’s something that we’re probably gonna have to decide, are we gonna open on Monday, yes or no?,” continued López.

“I feel really good about today, tomorrow we’ll have to reevaluate after seeing how busy tonight was,” said Rockett.

Both López and Rockett expect to have a busy weekend ahead of them.