Wichita businesses looking forward to NCAA tournaments after tough year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The NCAA tournament is coming back to the Air Capital, naming Intrust Bank Arena a host site for the 2025 Men’s tournament.

If things go as planned this means, Intrust Bank Arena will host three March Madness tournaments in the next five years.

They are schedules to host men’s basketball in 2021 and 2025 and women’s basketball in 2022. Of course, the pandemic put those plans on hold.

In 2018, Third Place Brewing realized hosting the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is nothing but net for business. “It was just chaos that whole week. We did about a month’s worth of business in a weekend,” Tom Kryzer, Third Place Brewing Owner said.

After months of being a ghost town, Kryzer says hearing the madness is set to return in 20-25 is a sigh of relief, “It just gives you gives you hope that there’s something beyond what we’ve got right now.”

“This is for them. Hopefully a victory for them where they can really get excited about the future and look ahead. Know that we are going to be rebuilding,” Josh Howell, Visit Wichita Sports Sales Manager said.

Although excited for the 2025 tournament, Wichita businesses and basketball lovers alike have their eyes on the 2021 tournament, which is just five months away.

“As we’ve seen the past couple months things change. So we’re kind of ready to be nimble and I know the arena is working hand in hand with the Sedgwick County Health Department to make sure we’re following all the protocols,” Howell said.

Moving full steam ahead, despite uncertainties of what it could look like.

“Is it going to be 25%, 50% fans, no fans? No one is really sure but as of right now we are planning to move forward with everything we got,” Nic Yoxall, Fairfield Inn Suites in Downtown Wichita, General Manager said.

Businesses are still optimistic for a boost to the local economy.

“I believe come March we’ll understand how we need to run a tournament safely. It may not have all the capacity that we would love for. It will still be a shot in the arm for Wichita,” Nathan Meile, Axe to Grind Throw and Social House Owner.

The NCAA also picked Wichita to host the Men’s Division II Wrestling Tournament in 2024. Visit Wichita says between the two tournaments they expect millions to be made in revenue.

