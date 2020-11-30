Wichita businesses participate in Cyber Monday

On Monday social media was flooded with sales for online shoppers. This year local businesses are also looking to cash in on the busy virtual day of shopping.

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – On Monday social media was flooded with sales for online shoppers. This year local businesses are also looking to cash in on the busy virtual day of shopping.

This year Visit Wichita says area shops are making sure they have an online presence to keep up with the times. It’s extra important this holiday season because of COVID-19.

Tracy Mavis is the owner of Kernal’s popcorn express, he said normally the holiday season brings in big bucks.

“We hope it’s as goof as last year we weren’t sure what to expect earlier in the year so we made adjustments to our production schedule. The way things are going now it could be as good as last year that is what the hope is,” said Mavis.

Mavis said it’s more important than ever to pop online for sales.

“We still see a higher percentage in the store. We have been growing the online presence, we do have more people this year that have been ordering online than we have noticed in the past,” said Mavis.

He said 10 % of his sales come from their online website. Visit Wichita said he is one of many local businesses taking to the web.

“Having online options is so important right now. You know many might just want to be able to shop right from their couch and the goof news is if you want to do that, you can do that and still shop local,” said Jessica Sawatski, with Visit Wichita.

For business owners like Mavis getting those Cyber Monday and other holiday sales can make a big difference.

“We had to good turn out a lot of people came in to support local business on Saturday. We had a lot of people come in for the first time because they saw on Facebook and other social media about our gift boxes and everything,” said Mavis.

For those struggling to find the perfect gift for friends or family, Visit Wichita does have a list of local places with unique gift ideas. CLICK HERE for that link.