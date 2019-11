WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A prominent Wichita businessman is accused of federal crimes.

Johnny Steven is charged with transmission of wagering information.

It is a violation of the Federal Wire Act which prevents certain types of betting businesses in the U.S.

The United States Attorney claims Steven knew someone committed a federal crime, and he tried to cover it up.

Court records show Steven is set to make his first appearance, change his plea and be sentenced this morning.

