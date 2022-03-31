MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas State University graduate has left $17 million to the school to fund scholarships and recognition.

The university announced Thursday that Wichita businessman Robert “Bob” Campbell graduated from Kansas State’s business college in 1950 and eventually opened Robert E. Campbell Oil and Gas Operations, which he operated for 56 years.

The new scholarship funds set up in Campbell’s estate plan are in addition to a $1 million gift to the College of Business Administration in 2018.

“Thousands of students will benefit from this incredible gift as it helps K-State achieve our land-grant promise of providing access to higher education,” said Richard Linton, K-State president. “Bob Campbell’s desire to give back and make a difference in the lives of our students serves as a shining example of what the K-State family is all about. We are grateful for his generosity and support.”

Campbell died in March 2021. He was a first-generation student who studied business administration at K-State via the GI Bill after serving in World War II with the U.S. Army Air Corps.

(The Associated Press Contributed to this article)