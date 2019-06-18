Wichita businessman pleads guilty, sentenced for transmission of wagering information

by: The Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A prominent Wichita businessman pleaded guilty and was sentenced on a misdemeanor count of transmission of wagering information.

The case against Brandon Steven was unsealed Tuesday just hours before a plea hearing in federal court in Wichita. Prosecutors had filed a sealed criminal information last week accusing Steven of assisting a person, only as D.F., in order to prevent apprehension, trial or punishment.

During the hearing, Steven entered a plea of guilty. He was sentenced to three years probation, agreed to pay $1,095,000 and complete 200 hours of community service.

Steven was the subject of a federal inquiry into his playing of high-stakes poker and his involvement in trying to open a Kansas casino.

Steven and his brother are partners in health clubs, auto dealerships and other enterprises.

