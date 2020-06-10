Wichita carpenter ordered to pay more than $8,000 after a customer complains

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man doing business as Custom Carpentry will have to pay money to customers and to the court after an investigation by the district attorney’s office.

District Attorney Marc Bennett says Christopher Goodman failed to complete work he was paid for by two customers. One of the customers complained and the Consumer Protection Division of the district attorney’s office investigated.

According to Bennett, the Court found those failures to be deceptive and/or unconscionable under the Kansas Consumer Protecton Act (KCPA).

As part of the ruling, Goodman must pay the homeowners $6,028, $2,000 in civil penalties, and court costs and fees of $229.55. That makes the total default judgment against him $8,257.55.

The court previously entered a $98,467.68 default judgment against Goodman on August 16, 2019 for prior violations of the KCPA.

The district attorney’s office has this advice for customers:

Contractors for many residential projects are required to be qualified and licensed by Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department (MABCD)

Work may also require permits, inspections and certificates of occupancy to insure the work is safe and up to code

Some trades have additional duties, for example, roofers are required to register with the Attorney General’s Office

Anyone conducting “door-to-door” sales must provide residents with a three (3) day right to cancel which is available at K.S.A. 50-640

