Wichita celebrates improvement projects along Ninth street

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita is celebrating improvements made to Ninth street between Hillside and I-135 HWY.

The $3.5 million-dollar project includes drainage and pedestrian upgrades, as well as a new mural.

“The way I designed this mural is so that community members could participate in helping to paint it,” said Ellamonique Baccus, artist. “So probably 100 people came to help work on this.”

A dedication ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday morning at 9th street and Minnesota avenue.

The party continues at the Urban League of Kansas until 1 p.m.