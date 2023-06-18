WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many Wichitans gathered in north Wichita Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth, a federal holiday to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the US.

There was a cook-off, a parade, vendors, activities and live music to celebrate.

Juneteenthict says they are working to educate the community on what this holiday is about.

“We intentionally invite people from the community to come out and learn about the African American culture. Even here behind, we have some Kansas African American characters that are dressed up as everyone from Gordon Parks to Eddie McDaniel and so on and so forth to keep the history and education,” Christyn Gunter said.

Juneteenth weekend celebrations are ending with an R&B concert and an inaugural JuneteenthICT Gospel Concert.

