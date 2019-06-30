Wichita Children’s Business Fair showcases youth entrepreneurship

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita kids showcased their entrepreneurship skills today at the Wichita Children’s Business Fair.

The students, who are anywhere from 6 to 12 years old, have started businesses, showed off products, and create sales pitches that they showed off to the public.

There were all types of items today, including Nerf gun shields, clothing lines, and cookies.

“Wichita truly has a deep-seated value of entrepreneurship,” says Zach Lahn, Wonder co-founder. “We’re glad to bring that out and showcase this for younger kids.

The event was put on by Wonder, a Wichita school that believes every child has the ability to change the world.

Organizers of the event hope to make this an annual showcase.