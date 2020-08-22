Wichita church helps students through back-to-school giveaway event

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita Church is giving back to the community by donating to its future.

Cross Point Free Will Baptist Church will hold a Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway. The event is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Parents will be able to pull in to the church parking lot at 1515 E. Harry Street and receive a backpack with school supplies for their Wichita student.

Students must be present to receive backpack and supplies.

If your organization is holding any kind of back-to-school event or drive for students, let us know by reaching out at Connect 3 Now at KSN.com where you can send information, images, more.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories