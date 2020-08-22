Wichita church helps students through back-to-school giveaway event

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita Church is giving back to the community by donating to its future.

Cross Point Free Will Baptist Church will hold a Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway. The event is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Parents will be able to pull in to the church parking lot at 1515 E. Harry Street and receive a backpack with school supplies for their Wichita student.

Students must be present to receive backpack and supplies.

