Wichita church helps students through back-to-school giveaway event

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita Church is giving back to the community by donating to its future.
Cross Point Free Will Baptist Church will hold a Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway. The event is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Parents will be able to pull in to the church parking lot at 1515 E. Harry Street and receive a backpack with school supplies for their Wichita student.
Students must be present to receive backpack and supplies.
If your organization is holding any kind of back-to-school event or drive for students, let us know by reaching out at Connect 3 Now at KSN.com where you can send information, images, more.
LATEST STORIES:
- Ketamine that’s injected during arrests draws new scrutiny
- In just a week, wildfires burn 1 million acres in California
- Statue of lauded rocker Chris Cornell vandalized in Seattle
- 2 bodies found, 2 missing after explosion in Texas port
- Dozens of WWII veterans to gather in Hawaii amid pandemic