Wichita churches hold unique services this Christmas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –Christmas Eve is Thursday and many churches in Wichita are preparingfor unique Christmas services.

For some families Christmas service is a time honored tradition and pastors said that despite the pandemic, they are making sure prayer will continue.

“I didn’t want to ruin Christmas Eve for everyone, I didn’t want to be the Grinch that stole Christmas for everyone so we decided to record it early and we did it last night,” said Pastor Brent Johnston.

First Presbyterian pastor Brent Johnston says this year he has been forced into the tech age. His staff gathered to pre record Christmas service on Tuesday and the service is being edited to premiere online Christmas Eve.

“This will be the first time I will be watching the Christmas eve service instead of participating, but yet I am also participating because I am the one leading the service and preaching so I will have an out of body experience,” said Pastor Johnston.

Out of body, but Pastor Johnston said crucial for the year 2020.

“What is wonderful about the Christmas story is the birth of hope every year,” said Pastor Johnston.

“I think people need to have that hope and peace and love this season is all about and people want to come and experience the love,” said Pastor Steve Spencer, with the East Heights United Methodist Church.

Pastor Steve Spencer said it’s hope that is driving him to welcome churchgoers to his East Heights United Methodist Church’s parking lot.

“We will have an FM station so people can hear the service we will have music and familiar scripture all of those things that feel connected in this time of year,” said Pastor Spencer.