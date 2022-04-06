WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Questionable conduct and potential improper influence. They are the findings from the Wichita Citizen’s Review Board (CRB) regarding the investigation alleging some police officers took part in a text messaging group that sent racist, homophobic, sexually explicit and inappropriate text messages.

The CRB not only wants the Wichita Police Department (WPD) to tighten its “code of ethics” regarding text messages and social media, but they want to get answers about why command staff decided, in their perspective, to give officers a “slap on the wrist.”

“What I think we need to focus on is we’ve identified a problem. Let’s fix it,” said Jay Fowler, chairman of the CRB. “It became apparent as we were examining the command staff and asking questions about what happened that the FOP was actively involved, first arguing that there was no conduct that could be disciplined, and arguing for no discipline.”

It’s why the CRB wants the city to investigate the disciplinary process saying in Tuesday’s report, “as assessment needs to be made to determine if FOP (Fraternal Order of Police) involvement improperly influenced the discipline outcomes in these cases.”

“There’s something there that we’re not seeing yet, but it’s going to come out,” said Pastor Odell Harris, a member of the CRB. “I am 100% sure that they had somebody in their corner that knows more than what we all know.”

Harris also feels the text messages prove there is a culture problem within the department and that WPD needs to be more transparent in the future.

“It’s going to start with them holding themselves accountable,” added Harris. “They hold the community accountable, but how is it that you can hold us to a standard that you yourself are not upholding.”

KSN reached out to the FOP for comment regarding the allegations and the findings. In a statement, FOP Lodge 5 President David Inkelaar said:

“The Citizen review board released their findings without having the benefit of having all the information. At no time did the CRB board inquire with the FOP to meet with, get a statement from, or ask questions regarding the investigation. It was clear that the CRB has only talked with Executive Command staff of the Wichita Police Department. The FOP has been very public in its desire for the Wichita Police Department to do thorough, complete, and fair investigations. The FOP does not make discipline decisions in any shape or form. Discipline decisions are only made by the Wichita Police Department Chief of Police and the Deputy Chiefs. In cases where the FOP does not agree that discipline was “for just cause”, we have a grievance procedure that we follow. If accusations are being made by The Wichita Police Department that the FOP makes or influences decisions on discipline, this is completely inaccurate.”

The city also plans on hiring an outside group to look into potential “culture problems” within WPD.